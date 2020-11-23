It appears no one was hurt, but KATV reports that many gunshots were found after a father in Southwest Little Rock discovered two young men in a bedroom with his 15-year-old daughter and one of her friends early Sunday.

It happened on Wakefield Drive. The father heard male voices about 5:30 a.m. When he found two boys in a room with his daughter and her best friend, he ordered them to dress and leave.

There’s some disagreement about subsequent events. The girls said the dad shot at the boys as they left. He says he didn’t. But the daughter also said the boys had sent a text saying they’d be back to “handle” the dad. Ten minutes later, KATV said, 20 to 30 shots were fired, some hitting the house and a nearby car.