Anthony Madison, 20, of Pine Bluff has been charged in the fatal shooting Sept. 2 of one man and wounding of three others on Interstate 530 near Woodson Lateral Road south of Little Rock.

The State Police said Madison, who’s being held in Saline County, was charged with capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder.

Devonta Miller, 19, was killed. He was a passenger in a car in which the driver and two others were wounded. According to a police report at the time, someone opened fire on the car in which the victims were riding northbound.