🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Pennsylvania has certified the 2020 election results. Governor has signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 24, 2020

Donald Trump’s refusal to quit becomes more doubtful by the day. Will his Supremes save him somehow? The legal experts say no. But Alito, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Thomas and Barrett might see it differently. Oh, wait. Correction. I forgot those five don’t need Roberts, too. But they do need a plausible case brought by competent lawyers. Don’t they?

Oh, and there’s also this:

🚨NEW: The Nevada Supreme Court has accepted the states election canvass results, paving the way for the Governor to sign the formal election certification. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 24, 2020