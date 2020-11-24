By
Max Brantley
On
10:49 am

Donald Trump’s refusal to quit becomes more doubtful by the day. Will his Supremes save him somehow? The legal experts say no. But Alito, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Thomas and Barrett might see it differently. Oh, wait. Correction. I forgot those five don’t need Roberts, too. But they do need a plausible case brought by competent lawyers. Don’t they?

Oh, and there’s also this:

