KARK reports on the fatal shooting of a teen and the wounding of his brother in a hunting accident in Sebastian County.

According to the Game and Fish Commission, the brothers were hunting near Hartford and had killed a deer. They were loading it in a truck when a gun leaning on the truck fell over and fired, hitting the younger brother in the back and the older brother in the shoulder. The younger brother died.

It was the second hunting death of 2020, Game and Fish said.