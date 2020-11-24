Washington County gets a “morgue trailer” to keep up with COVID-19 deaths https://t.co/HUe61R4mfu
— KNWA & FOX24 News (@KNWAFOX24) November 24, 2020
A cheery note for Thanksgiving week.
And here’s some statistical food for thought.
I believe this may be an even more important story. A mask mandate followed by plateau and decrease. Classrooms reopening causing immediate increase then multiplied by Halloween. We soon will see multiplication by Thanksgiving that will bring tragedy if classrooms reopen. pic.twitter.com/W3xxazVEJZ
— Bruce (@BruceWard2) November 24, 2020
For comic relief, of the tragic variety, you had the Tweetstorm this morning from Donald Trump, retweeting support from Randy Quaid.
Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020
Yes, THAT Randy Quaid