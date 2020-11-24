A student nurse and a nursing school teacher have written the Times about Governor Hutchinson’s announcement last week that he has asked the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to waive license application fees for graduating nursing students as part of efforts to “expedite” their entry into the profession and relieve pressure on health care professionals weighed down by COVID-19 care.

Here’s the problem: Graduating students were advised to pay their licensing fees 60 days before their graduation on Dec. 18, and 80 percent of them have, according to Brandy McClure, a former cardiac intensive care nurse who teaches nursing students in their final semester. The fees, between $100 and $125, may not break the bank but they’re still a burden when other fees they must pay are considered.

Hutchinson, asked about that today at his weekly COVID-19 press conference, said the measure wasn’t meant to be retroactive but to “accelerate those in the pipeline now.” However, it’s the pipeline that’s paid up, on the advice of nursing schools.

McClure, 32, also noted the new nurses will not be equipped to work in critical care units “until the pandemic is over” because of the training they need. Hutchinson said, no, the new nurses (1,104 will graduate in December) would not be in ICUs but would take over other duties so more experienced nurses could beef up critical care staffing. However, someone has to train those recent graduates at the beginning level, and the experienced nurses will need ICU training from those already working in critical care.

McClure, who is also enrolled in a doctoral program to receive an advanced practice license, is not griping without offering a solution. She sees a few. One, bring LPNs back to medical surgical units. “They are more than equipped to care” for such patients, McClure said, but large hospitals are now using RNs and those with bachelor of nursing science degrees to attend patients to meet what is called “magnet” status for hospitals, awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She said a temporary measure to bring back LPNs would help.

Two: Federal relief. “We need federal money to incentivize experienced nurses to come back from teaching to the bedside,” she said. Hospitals are now shouldering the costs of bonuses that they must offer to lure nurses — about $25,000 for an ICU RN — and that is too great a financial burden for them, especially when they need to cut back on elective surgeries.

McClure said that in her experience, nursing turnaround is about a year: New nurses come in, get a year’s experience and move on to a graduate program, because “bedside nursing is physically and mentally draining.”

With the burst in pandemic patient load — 988 as of today — more nurses and other health care professionals are needed to handle the hugely demanding COVID-19 care. These patients need extra attention, like proning to help them breathe. While there are plenty of ventilators, the New York Times recently reported on the shortage of people trained to work them. There is other machinery: A couple of Little Rock hospitals are caring for younger COVID patients by putting them on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), in which blood is removed from the body and run through a machine to oxygenate it when a patient’s lungs are no longer able to do that job. ECMO requires two nurses per patient, McClure said.

And, of course, there are other patients who need care in the ICU; experience with hospital surges has shown that care declines when patient numbers jump.

McClure said people may not be aware how the nurse’s duty extends beyond attending a very sick patient. Their work continues post mortem: They console the families. They remove the lines and drains from the body, wash it, bag it and transport it to the hospital morgue. They must contact the coroner, the funeral home and, if the patient is an organ donor, the AURORA donation network. There is other paperwork as well. “When you are having these once a month, that’s not so bad,” McClure said. “When you’re going to see five or 10 [deaths] in a night … .” And that’s a number that she expects to see in Arkansas ICUs by January.

That’s particularly hard on those new to nursing, she said. “Every single nurse remembers the first patient who died” under their care, McClure said. The worry that he or she could have done something more or missed something is “internalized.”

A July nursing graduate who was in McClure’s final semester class called her recently after she lost a patient. She was distraught. The family blamed her for the death, saying that COVID-19 was no worse than influenza. The family claimed the reason they couldn’t be with their loved one was because the facility was covering up the poor nursing care they were providing. “I told her it wasn’t her fault. That people just have an incorrect perception of what COVID is. If they don’t want to believe [that COVID can be deadly] there’s nothing you could say to help them see that.”

Three: McClure would also like to see the state implement the measure they’ve afforded employers during the pandemic: To grant protect nurses immunity from lawsuits. That, too, she said, would bring them back to the bedside.