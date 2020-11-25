President Trump said he has pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, using his lame-duck executive power to protect an ally who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI https://t.co/7xkTXxx2DO — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) November 25, 2020

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

Government by Twitter. That’s another thing that will look good in the rearview mirror.

Many more pardons of felons to come. Maybe for Trump himself. For example:

Even Bill Barr (in His Confirmation Hearing) Agreed that Trump Just Committed a Crimehttps://t.co/H1QMUk1sTo — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 25, 2020

There’s this on the Flynn matter: You don’t need a pardon if you’re innocent. Trump pardons. Flynn keeps his mouth shut. The Art of the Steal.

PS: How low will the Arkansas congressional delegation go in defending someone who colluded with U.S. enemies and committed perjury? Rep. Rick Caldwell sets the bar pretty low.

Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his pardon for the crimes he never committed that were conceived by then-President Obama and Vice President Biden, and their cadre of supporters. May America never unlearn the lessons of his circumstances and eventual outcome. #FlynnPardon — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) November 25, 2020

Here is Terrible Tom: