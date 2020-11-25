By
Max Brantley
On
3:55 pm

Government by Twitter. That’s another thing that will look good in the rearview mirror.

Many more pardons of felons to come. Maybe for Trump himself. For example:

There’s this on the Flynn matter: You don’t need a pardon if you’re innocent. Trump pardons. Flynn keeps his mouth shut. The Art of the Steal.

PS: How low will the Arkansas congressional delegation go in defending someone who colluded with U.S. enemies and committed perjury? Rep. Rick Caldwell sets the bar pretty low.

Here is Terrible Tom:

