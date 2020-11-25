The daily report on COVID-19 was more bad news, though the new case count dipped a bit below 2,000.

But … 20 more deaths and the hospital census topped 1,000 for the first time, with a 40-count jump to 1,028 and a big jump in the number of ventilators.

The governor continues to blow smoke:

“I drove up to Rogers for Thanksgiving and I stopped in Ozark. Everyone is clearly taking things seriously and working hard to follow the health guidelines. Thank you to all Arkansans for your continued diligence. While we express our thanks across the state in smaller groups than normal years, I am more grateful than ever for the dedication of our health care workers. The new hospitalizations today adds to the burden, and let’s all go the extra mile to protect each other.”

If all truly were taking things seriously and working hard to follow guidelines, we’d be Korea, with a handful of cases, and not Arkansas, with galloping community spread.

Other figures reflect the futility of the governor’s encouraging words.

For example, the school district report from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement:

There are now 117 Arkansas school districts that have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 88 a week earlier, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Wednesday. Forty-six school districts were added to the list this week, and 71 remained on the list. ACHI also found that eight districts had more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of district residents: Bradford, Earle, Nemo Vista, Paragould, Piggott, Rector, Riverview, and White County Central. This is up from seven districts a week earlier. All but Nemo Vista are in the northeast region of the state.

And this is before the Thanksgiving holiday. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Don’t gather in groups, perhaps even family. Now ignore all that and do what you’ve been doing.