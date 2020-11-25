Rep. Fred Love, a Little Rock Democrat, has filed a bill aimed at discouraging police abuses.

Hard to predict smooth sailing for this idea, but let’s hear about it anyway.

His bill would establish a Law Enforcement Integrity Unit in the State Police, staffed by civilians and law officers. It would

Investigate alleged abuses of police power by a law enforcement officer and violations of a person’s civil rights by a law enforcement officer, for the purpose of reporting to the prosecuting attorney with jurisdiction an abuse of police power or violation of a person’s civil rights for which there is probable cause to believe that a criminal offense has been committed; and (C) Assist the prosecuting attorney to whom a report under subdivision (b)(1)(B) of this section has been made with further investigation or prosecution of an offense;

The bill would create a hotline for reporting abuses and establish a database of law enforcement officers with records of abuses.

Here’s Love’s bill.

Law enforcement agencies conduct internal reviews of alleged abuses (or respond to lawsuits, where court precedent is heavily on their side). It’s a touchy subject. An idea to have State Police review complaints about Little Rock police use of deadly force, for example, apparently has died aborning. Little Rock has created a citizens review board.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been about police accountability. It’s a movement that’s been helped immeasurably by technology, specifically the cell phone. Some cops really do abuse their positions, evidence shows.

But, despite broad sympathy in the public, the movement hasn’t produced much by way of results. Opposition to it was a powerful tool in many political races this fall.

Official support for stronger review of the police appears lacking, outside perhaps the Little Rock mayor’s office. Just today, I fielded a complaint from a citizen that the Governor’s Mansion was waving a so-called “thin blue line” flag with a blue stripe on a black-and-white version of the American flag. It’s a symbol of the Blue Lives Matter response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

No response from governor’s office as yet on the question about the flag

UPDATE: A spokesman provided this response from the governor:

“We have a banner supporting medical workers and the additional flag is to show support for the state police and those in law enforcement. We hosted the state police foundation banquet and put the flag up at that time.”

The flag is controversial. It has been popular with white supremacists, for one thing, this comprehensive history from the Marshall Project notes. The article also says: