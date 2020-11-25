Janis Thibault

News from Anne Orsi, attorney and secretary to the board of the Mount Holly Cemetery Association, of damage to the historic cemetery:

Yesterday evening about 6:30 a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Arch Street crashed into Mount Holly Cemetery’s wall on 13th Street, destroying a 20-foot stretch of the stone structure. The driver fled on foot. We understand his passenger to be in critical condition at a local hospital. The Mount Holly Cemetery Association hopes for her speedy and complete recovery from this tragic event. Repairs will cost thousands of dollars during a year when Mount Holly has had to cancel its major fund-raising activities, including its annual Spring Picnic and Tales of the Crypt, because of the pandemic. Anyone interested in making donations to help defray the cost of repairs can do so through Mount Holly’s website at www.mounthollycemetery.org.

I’m seeking further information about the wreck.

UPDATE: Information is sketchy. A police report said a Ford Fiesta hit the wall about 5:11 p.m. and a witness said the driver walked away. Police found a 54-year-old Little Rock woman in a passenger seat with injuries later deemed critical. She’s hospitalized at UAMS.