For AR People, the grassroots group that worked on behalf of full election participation this year dug up some interesting information in reviewing absentee ballots that were disqualified from counting in Pulaski County.

Advertisement

The victims included Anna Cotton, wife of Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. Their residence for voting purposes is a condo in downtown Little Rock, just a few blocks from the county courthouse.

She did not make the trip to Arkansas to vote, but sent an absentee ballot to the clerk by “designated bearer.” It would up not being counted.

Advertisement

A spreadsheet kept by the Pulaski County election office reveals Anna Cotton’s ballot was disqualified for “designated bearer information missing.” That means that Anna Cotton opted to have her ballot hand-delivered, and that the person who delivered it failed to include his or her printed name, signature and/or address on a voter statement that must accompany every absentee ballot. This clerical oversight by Anna Cotton or her designated bearer puts her in good company. Of the 25,050 absentee ballots Pulaski County voters sent in by mail or by hand this election cycle, at least 1,473 never made it to the counting machine. Election officials DQ ballots for lots of reasons, including missing signatures, no photocopy of ID and no completed red voter statement mailed in along with the ballot. A surprising number of voters mistakenly wrote that day’s date rather than his or her birthdate on one particular section of the voter statement, rendering the ballots disqualified.

Voting absentee is a tricky business. I’m afraid to check the spreadsheet for fear I might learn I fell short in some fashion. I particularly feared the signature match between my absentee ballot application and the voter information form I returned with the ballot.

For AR People noted that Ben Hussman, wife of the publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Walter Hussman, also initially had a ballot set aside over a designated bearer question, but apparently, the ballot was eventually counted.

Advertisement

It was, we hope, a unique election with enormous absentees thanks to the pandemic.

But For AR People makes the point that the voting procedures need improvement.

Voting should be easier, not harder. The Republican Party seems to favor harder, however, and they’ll be making calls on election law changes. Ballots set aside with questions should have been checked before election day in Pulaski County, for one thing.

Concludes For AR People:

Advertisement