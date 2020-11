👨🏻 In 1970, Governor-elect Dale Bumpers celebrated his win following the gubernatorial election. The Democrat handily defeated Republican incumbent Winthrop Rockefeller.

The entire collection of newly digitized KATV clips can be found on our website here: https://t.co/2ghq36aXl4 pic.twitter.com/FIt4Wns8bH

— Pryor Center (@PryorCenter) November 25, 2020