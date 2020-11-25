Another chapter in Sen. Trent Garner’s politically motivated ethics allegation against Sen. Jim Hendren.

Twice turned back for attempting to make a Senate ethics case months after the fact over Hendren’s troubles from employing people sentenced to a drug rehabilitation program, Garner has now withdrawn the complaint. He contended a court finding of a wage-and-hour violation against Hendren justified it. Hendren has said he took people assigned by a drug court and paid better than minimum wage to a rehab agency, an act he continues to defend as he appeals the court judgment.

Nov. 6, during an organizational meeting for the 93rd General Assembly, Garner dramatically announced his complaint (after leaking it to a TV station.) It caught senators by surprise and angered many of them. The senators voted by an overwhelming voice vote to dismiss the complaint as frivolous. Later, Sen. Missy Irvin, chair of the Senate Ethics Committee, said the complaint was made by a member of the 92nd General Assembly and shouldn’t have been considered by the slightly different membership of the 93rd General Assembly that will convene in January.

So, the Committee considered the complaint in a closed session on Nov. 17 and voted to recommend that the Senate dismiss the complaint.

The final action would have required a business session and it was set for Dec. 11. Garner has now withdrawn the complaint. Sure. He’d lose again. He’s gotten the attention he desired. He inflicted what damage he could on Hendren’s potential gubernatorial candidacy as well as exacting payback for Hendren’s efforts to curb unethical practices of at least one in the Senate friendly to Garner and to call out politicians of both parties for dishonest advertising.

Also: Garner potentially would put himself at risk with an open session on the complaint. Senators can be sanctioned for making frivolous ethics complaints. Complaints are also supposed to be made to the target and the chair of the ethics committee. Instead, Garner chose to do so by announcing it in an open, televised forum.