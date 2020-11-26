Happy Thanksgiving to all. My favorite ginkgo normally is at peak form on Thanksgiving day, but it’s a few shades short today. Still good.

Better still is some myth-busting for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who’s been ranting about how the liberals want to ruin Thanksgiving by dissing the Pilgrims. Some inconvenient facts for Tom Turkey, courtesy of Raw Story and the History News Network.

The first Thanksgiving was by the Pilgrims? Nope. About religion, family? Nope and nope. The food? Plymouth Rock? Log cabins? Black clothing with big buckles? More fake news. Read on at the link.

For a more scholarly put-down of Tom Cotton’s tiresome white man exceptionalism, I’d like to re-up this article I mentioned previously from the Smithsonian magazine. The Indians have a different view of events than the white colonizers and the myth-builders who came along to embellish the tale. (One of Cotton’s white male authorities for his petulant Senate speech about liberals ruining Thanksgiving came two centuries later, not exactly a primary source.)

The Smithsonian article says the Pilgrim-Indian alliance was more about massacres, disease and tribal politics than a kumbaya moment.

In Thanksgiving pageants held at schools across the United States, children don headdresses colored with craft-store feathers and share tables with classmates wearing black construction paper hats. It’s a tradition that pulls on a history passed down through the generations of what happened in Plymouth: local Native Americans welcomed the courageous, pioneering pilgrims to a celebratory feast. But, as David Silverman writes in his new book This Land Is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony, and the Troubled History of Thanksgiving, much of that story is a myth riddled with historical inaccuracies. Beyond that, Silverman argues that the telling and retelling of these falsehoods is deeply harmful to the Wampanoag Indians whose lives and society were forever damaged after the English arrived in Plymouth. Silverman’s book focuses on the Wampanoags. When the pilgrims landed at Plymouth in 1620, the sachem (chief) Ousamequin offered the new arrivals an entente, primarily as a way to protect the Wampanoags against their rivals, the Narragansetts. For 50 years, the alliance was tested by colonial land expansion, the spread of disease, and the exploitation of resources on Wampanoag land. Then, tensions ignited into war. Known as King Philip’s War (or the Great Narragansett War), the conflict devastated the Wampanoags and forever shifted the balance of power in favor of European arrivals. Wampanoags today remember the Pilgrims’ entry to their homeland as a day of deep mourning, rather than a moment of giving thanks.

There’s lots more. But don’t bother telling Tom Cotton. He’d rather own the libs. Racism imbues both Cotton and Donald Trump’s view of the world. They believe we should talk more about the noble Pilgrims and less about native Americans and certainly less about the slave trade that built American beginning 400 years ago. Thanksgiving was just another foil for Cotton to use against the New York Times in his ongoing tirade over the newspaper’s 1619 Project, which accurately recited racism’s ever-present role in our society since the first slaves arrived 400 years ago. The Times’ latest offense to Cotton: It called Thanksgiving tales a myth in a food section article. (No, believe it or not, the Pilgrims and Indians didn’t dine on cranberry sauce, marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes and green bean casserole; maybe turkey, but more likely deer.) Cotton sniped about the reference and got a blunderbuss (also a Pilgrim myth) blast of criticism. As Daily Kos reported: