Who’s next for Donald Trump to pardon after the felonious Michael Flynn?

The list of potential beneficiaries is long in this corrupt administration and the New York Times reports today on the prospect of a wave of pardons to come.

Advertisement

Wikipedia

Mentioned in the article: Former U.S. Attorney Bud Cummins of Little Rock, now a Trump-connected lobbyist who earlier worked with Mike Huckabee to get Trump to spring Ted Suhl from prison early on his conviction in a scheme to bribe a former legislator and help keep Medicaid money flowing to Suhl’s behavioral health company.

Cummins is a most-favored player. He helped Rudy Giuliani peddle the bogus Hunter Biden-Ukraine fantasy on which the Trump campaign invested so much political capital.

Advertisement

Cummins is waiting in the wings now, the Times indicates.

Potential pardon seekers and their representatives said in interviews that they were waiting to escalate their appeals until Mr. Trump conceded, or at least signaled that he had started to come to grips with the looming end of his presidency. “As long as they’re fighting this and there are court cases and the Electoral College hasn’t voted, it seems premature,” said Bud Cummins, a former U.S. attorney who was credited by the White House for helping persuade Mr. Trump to commute the sentence last year of one of his clients, a politically connected Arkansas businessman convicted of bribery related to Medicaid fraud. Mr. Cummins, who was registered to lobby this year for a firm co-founded by two Trump campaign aides, said “lots of people” had approached him asking for help winning pardons from Mr. Trump. He declined to identify them.

You must wonder: Would Cummins REALLY go to bat for former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, the governor’s nephew, awaiting sentencing for his guilty plea to being hip deep in the sprawling public corruption scandal centered on bribery, kickbacks and illegal campaign spending by a Missouri health care company. Hutchinson engaged in multiple illegal endeavors — spending campaign money for personal expenses, taking payments from other legislative players for legislative help, coining bogus attorney fees.

Advertisement

But Cummins can spin a tale of overzealous prosecutors even for the thoroughly corrupted. Cummins once was a trustee, along with Hutchinson’s father Tim, the former U.S. senator, of young Hutchinson’s legal defense fund (contributors undisclosed). He remarked on Hutchinson’s first indictment:

“We rely on the right to a jury trial to provide balance and fairness to complex criminal prosecutions, but in truth, the vast majority of those charged (95+%) plead guilty and never get any trial at all. Many of those plead guilty simply because they lack the financial resources to bear the real cost of a modern criminal defense in a complex matter. At the request of his friends, colleagues and family, I have agreed to serve as the trustee of a legal defense fund to receive contributions from those who want to insure that Jeremy Hutchinson has the resources necessary to mount an adequate defense.

Presumably, Hutchinson remains entitled today to resources necessary to gain access to the good office of Donald Trump.

And what about Jon Woods, the first Arkansas legislator to announce support for Trump’s candidacy, the man who organized a volunteer group of inmates to build Trump’s border wall? He’s looking at almost 14 more years in federal prison for masterminding a bribery-kickback scheme unless Trump steps in. (NOTED: Federal prison records now indicate Woods is no longer being held in Texas but is in a federal transfer center in Oklahoma City. I’ll seek answers. Perhaps it’s related to his continuing appeal of an 8th Circuit decision upholding his conviction. He was allowed last week to file a petition for review by the full court “out of time,” after the earlier deadline was inadvertently missed. Or maybe he’s going to testify before a federal Grand Jury. Loose ends remain in the public corruption investigation; a little cooperation might be useful to a fellow with time on his hands.)

Trump’s defeat has left the happy-go-lucky Cummins in a sour mood. He said this after I and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff commented on the article noting CUumins’ role in the NY Times article on Twitter.

Advertisement

The colony leader speaks! https://t.co/0cLXiD9NAn — Bud Cummins (@BudCummins) November 26, 2020



And then there was this when an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter noted the public record of Michael Flynn’s in-court admission that he was a lawbreaker.