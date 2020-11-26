$15,000 Fine After Secret Hasidic Wedding Draws Thousands of Guests https://t.co/FDgWgsQnuY Updated. pic.twitter.com/jObCdIqSGK — MaxwellⓋ (@FloLake) November 25, 2020



The big news last night from the U.S. Supreme Court, a 5-4 decision with Amy Coney Barrett in the majority, reversing precedent in a case block New York state limits on religious service attendance during the pandemic.

The particular case was brought by a Catholic diocese, but the issue has raged in New York as Orthodox Jewish congregations have flouted attendance limits with marriages attended by thousands. Perhaps now the Supreme Court will overturn the fine imposed for the assembly illustrated above.

The New York limits also have been changed, but the Supreme Court wanted to send a message and it was clear. Religion trumps public health.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who had been the court’s pivotal member in previous emergency applications seeking relief from virus-related restrictions, dissented along with the court’s three liberal members.

He noted that while the court was considering the petitions, Cuomo, a Democrat, had eased the restrictions, and thus there was no need for the court to intervene now.