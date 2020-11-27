“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy…….But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

BREAKING: 3rd Circuit court of appeals rejects appeal of Trump campaign lawsuit in PA.

The sham continues with another loss for the Trump legal dream team.

More here from the Washington Post:

The court’s sharply worded opinion was written by Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed to the court by Trump.

Now comes the opportunity for Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett to save the day (or at least Pennsylvania) for their loser of a patron. From one of the Trump lawyers:

.@RudyGiuliani and me on Third Circuit’s opinion:

The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud.

We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature.

On to SCOTUS!

— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 27, 2020