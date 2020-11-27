By
Max Brantley
On
12:52 pm

The sham continues with another loss for the Trump legal dream team.

More here from the Washington Post:

The court’s sharply worded opinion was written by Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed to the court by Trump.

“Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Bibas wrote.

Now comes the opportunity for Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett to save the day (or at least Pennsylvania) for their loser of a patron. From one of the Trump lawyers:

