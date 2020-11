A mere 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the state total today, thanks likely to the predicted drop in testing on Thanksgiving. The total now stands at 153,677.

Active cases dropped by 680 to 16,908.

No new deaths were reported, so the toll stands at 2,436.

The number hospitalized rose by eight, to 1,011 and thus another new record.

Tests appear to have dropped substantially.

I’ll add the summary and the governor’s usual when it arrives.