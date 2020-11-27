By
Max Brantley
On
10:08 am

Donald Trump’s petulant performance at a tiny desk on Thanksgiving day has made #DiaperDon a trending topic on Twitter and inspired many a trip to Photoshop. But he really isn’t funny.

See this unhinged and dishonest declaration moments ago:

Will the Secret Service be required to remove a trespasser from the White House?

PS: Here’s an unadorned look at Trump’s setup yesterday.

