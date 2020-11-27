Donald Trump’s petulant performance at a tiny desk on Thanksgiving day has made #DiaperDon a trending topic on Twitter and inspired many a trip to Photoshop. But he really isn’t funny.

See this unhinged and dishonest declaration moments ago:

Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Will the Secret Service be required to remove a trespasser from the White House?

PS: Here’s an unadorned look at Trump’s setup yesterday.

