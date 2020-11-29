The daily summary is relatively low on new cases, but so is the testing volume. 1,221 new cases and not quite 9,500 tests.

20 more deaths and a rise in hospitalizations to the highest total to date are not encouraging signs.

Said the governor:

We have 1,221 new COVID-19 cases with a plus 20 in hospitalizations and 21 new deaths. I think about the loss to so many families and the stress on our health care workers. We have a lot of work to do between now and Christmas.

