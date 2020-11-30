In the end, the system stood firm against Trump because of a Republican city clerk in Michigan, a Republican secretary of state in Georgia, a Republican county supervisor in Arizona and Republican-appointed judges in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. https://t.co/hh2aIsUvOW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 30, 2020

Even as wacky Rudy Giuliani raged in Arizona with lies about election fraud, Arizona completed its general electoin canvass and certified Joe Biden as the winner of that state’s vote for president. This completed the certified Biden sweep of key swing states along with Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Advertisement

It is worth observing, as Kyle Griffin did, that Republicans, also including a top national security official fired by Donald Trump, were key players in defense of the democratic process.

But it is also worth noting those who’ve observed that we’ve reached a low point when following the rule of law and speaking out against liars and kooks is viewed as “courageous.”