The post-holiday COVID-19 count remains relatively low, 1,112 new cases in the last 24 hours. Again, a reduction in testing, particularly in the easy antigen tests, undoubtedly contributed to the lower number.

Active cases showed a drop of more than 700, to 16,140

Advertisement

But … the state added 32 more deaths, moving the total to 2,502.

And the number of people hospitalized hit a new record, 1,065. That’s up 33 from Sunday. Also, the number of people on ventilators jumped from 185 yesterday to 198 today.

Advertisement

Even the governor sounded the alarm a bit:

“Today’s increase in hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system. Our frontline workers need our help as we head into the winter months of this pandemic. Today, I received briefings from FDA Director Hahn; Dr. Fauci and Sec. Azar on the vaccine distribution plans as well as what is needed to meet the pressure on our health care system. Based upon national trends and expert concerns on the holiday season, it does seem that we are in the lull before the storm. I expect the antigen testing to pick up again later in the week and that is where many of the positive cases are identified. I applaud our health department team and all the health care workers who have been so diligent during this entire pandemic.”

Here’s the full Health Department hospital rundown:

Advertisement

Current hospitalizations: 1,063

Total Beds: 9,144

Total Beds Available: 2,466

Total ICU Beds: 1,139

Advertisement

Total ICU Beds Available: 70

Total Vents: 1,065

Total Vents Available: 658

Total Covid patients in ICU: 405

Total Covid patients on vents: 198