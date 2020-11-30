The state’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be the Pfizer-BioNTech product and it could be arrive by the end of next week, state Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero told a joint legislative committee on health at the Capitol today.

Data on the vaccine goes before the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 10, Romero said, and the drug could be distributed nationally in a day or two. Romero said he’d been advised the state would receive around 25,000 doses, which will be a slim percentage of the top priority group, the state’s health care providers and hospital workers. State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said in an interview after Romero’s appearance that hospital workers in direct contact with COVID-19 will be the first of the priority group to be immunized.

Moderna, which is also manufacturing a vaccine, is expected to go before the FDA by the end of the month. Both vaccines will be distributed under Operation Warp Speed; the federal government has invested $3.4 billion in contracts with the drug makers to buy 200 million doses, 100 million each from Pfizer and Moderna for free distribution. Both are novel vaccines, using genetic material to immunize patients against SARS-CoV-2, and both require two shots.

Asked if the 25,000 doses were for both the first and second shots (and therefore only available to half that number of people), Romero said no. The state will continue to receive shipments every two or three weeks so that the booster shots may be administered. People who’ve been immunized will be given a card that specifies which vaccine they got (they’re not interchangeable) and when they need to return for the booster. The state’s vaccine tracking system is “robust,” Romero said, and all cases will be followed up.

When asked, Romero assured the legislators that no one will be forced to take the vaccine. But he said it was important that the public be informed that the vaccine, which was developed extraordinarily quickly, is safe. The drug is tested repeatedly for safety and efficacy throughout clinical trials and evaluated by expert review committees that advise the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and “safety has not been compromised at any point,” he said. The Pfizer vaccine, and others that follow, will be tracked for safety after it’s licensing as it becomes available to many thousands of people.

At the request of committee chair Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View), Romero gave a brief outlined of what order the vaccine will be delivered: First to the health care providers, including staff like housekeeping. Then residents of long-term care facilities, followed by essential workers (including those who work in food production, such as poultry plants), people over 65, people with co-morbidities that make them vulnerable to poor outcomes, and then the public. (The Arkansas Department of Health’s vaccination plan provides more specific details.)

With vaccines on the way, “What’s the plan for when we can open up the economy?” Rep. Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro) asked Romero. Romero said it will probably be the middle of 2021 before there is enough vaccine to immunize the general population, so that it would be in the third quarter of next year “before we can return somewhat to normal.”

Rep. Mary Bentley (R-Berryville), as she has in several previous committee meetings, expressed her “disappointment” that the antimalarial drug hydrochloroquine is not being promoted as a COVID-19 treatment, citing a study that she said showed significant reductions in hospitalizations in people treated for COVID-19 with that drug plus zinc and azithromycin. She also made a passing remark about what she sees as insufficient reasons for wearing a mask, saying it was based only on the instance in which two beauticians did not spread the virus to clients.

Romero gave a frank response, saying the study, as yet unpublished, had a number of flaws, including in its methodology, and was published in a journal not considered as one of the “top-notch journals in infectious diseases.” He added that more reputable reports in the last couple of weeks have shown no benefit to the drug, which President Trump plumped. He responded to her aside about masks that it is not the beauty parlor statistic but continued scientific study that showed their efficacy.

Romero also told Sen. Mark Johnson (R-Little Rock), who’d inquired about whether a family member who is taking part in the Moderna trial is now immune from COVID, that his family member “is a true hero” for volunteering in the trial and thanked him. Romero could not say whether Johnson’s family member is immune. “Certainly there will be a certain population that don’t get an immune response at a high level as we like.”