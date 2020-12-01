Governor Hutchinson took a wait-see-approach today to the latest numbers on coronavirus in Arkansas.

The governor said not to put too much significance in a somewhat lower rise in new cases. The positivity rate overall was near 20 percent on a low cumulative number of tests because of the holiday season. He said the next two weeks would be more telling.

Hospitalizations hit a new record. Deaths up 10

Other topics

VACCINE: The timeline for vaccine availability for the general public remains unknown. First doses are going to health workers and then people in nursing homes.

ICU: Troy Wells, CEO of Baptist Health and a member of the governor’s COVID-19 task force, outlined plans to use a trauma management network in the state to manage the distribution of COVID-19 cases, which sometimes are disproportionately spread around the state.

SCHOOLS: The governor said a national consensus seemed to be forming on keeping schools open, with occasional closures because of staffing shortages. (29 school districts currently have modifications to in-person instruction.) He said he’d asked the state Board of Education to waive a $75 fee for new teacher applications and to speed their addition to the workforce.

NURSES: The governor also announced that the state would refund an application fee for nursing graduates who’d paid the fee in advance before a waiver for new nurses was announced. Previously, he’d said the waiver wasn’t meant to be retroactive.

HOSPITAL BEDS: The governor released a letter asking the federal government to expedite waivers for moving people being treated in hospitals to nursing homes or rehabilitation. Some private insurances in the Medicare Advantage program apparently have not been waiving a rule requiring three days in a hospital before transfers are allowed. This slows the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients.

Q&A

Questions about treatment, expanding hospital space and potentially putting further business restrictions in place were met with the customary “we’ll-continue-to-look-at-it” answers. He says it remains unclear where cases arise, so he continues to be reluctant to put further restrictions on businesses.

The same for a question about the huge number of people facing evictions. Conversations are being held.

The governor was asked if he’d take the vaccine in the first batch. He said he wants other priorities taken care of first, but he’ll happily take the vaccine when his turn comes to demonstrate his confidence in it.