By
Max Brantley
On
11:54 am

A lawyer representing Donald Trump’s interests has called for the killing of a former Homeland Security official, fired by Trump, who debunked claims of election fraud. UPDATE: Joe diGenova said he was joking. Hah hah.

A lawyer challenging Georgia election results with nutty claims is calling for martial law.

And Greg Sargent raises this question, which is particularly applicable in Arkansas. Has a single Republican official in Arkansas been willing to speak these two simple words: “Trump lost”?

