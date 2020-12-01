After Trump Att’y Calls For His Death, Former DHS Official Warns That He Has Good Lawyers https://t.co/4D1TS6HoCE pic.twitter.com/BzuXOMw4U5 — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) December 1, 2020

A lawyer representing Donald Trump’s interests has called for the killing of a former Homeland Security official, fired by Trump, who debunked claims of election fraud. UPDATE: Joe diGenova said he was joking. Hah hah.

A lawyer challenging Georgia election results with nutty claims is calling for martial law.

Lin Wood, an attorney at the forefront of the Trump world push against the election results, is now calling on Trump to declare martial law pic.twitter.com/anvQwhQAFP — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) December 1, 2020

And Greg Sargent raises this question, which is particularly applicable in Arkansas. Has a single Republican official in Arkansas been willing to speak these two simple words: “Trump lost”?

This question still remains unanswered. Why can’t elected Republicans simply tell their voters the truth — that Trump legitimately lost? Why is this considered so unthinkable?https://t.co/St3qhpvrhp pic.twitter.com/fBQukFDbH4 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 1, 2020