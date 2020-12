Here are the numbers from early voting in Pulaski County and updated with absentee votes, but not in-person voting.

NLR Mayor

Terrry Hartwick 2,191

Tracy Steele 2,399

Little Rock School Board

Ward 3

Evelyn Callaway 280

Tommy Branch 117

Zone 6

Vicki Hatter 186

Fransha Anderson 130