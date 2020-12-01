Wikimedia Commons

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a 14-member panel of experts in health and science that happens to be chaired by Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, voted in an emergency meeting Monday to recommend that the first COVID-19 vaccines should go to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. That recommendation will go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for approval and then to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for publication.

The action anticipates FDA approval of two vaccines from companies that have applied for emergency use authorization, by Pfizer and BioNTech and by Moderna.

Arkansas expects to receive 25,000 doses in the first shipment of vaccine, though that number could change. Governor Hutchinson noted in his weekly press conference Tuesday that at one point the number was higher. It’s anticipated shipments of vaccine will continue every two or three weeks after the initial delivery.

The first shipment will not be enough to immunize all of those in the highest priority group: There are more than 66,000 full-time and part-time hospital workers alone and around 150,000 other health workers in long-term care, home health care, ER and other sites, Romero told a committee of the legislature Monday. Distribution to essential workers are likely next in line. There probably won’t be enough vaccine to immunize the general public until mid-2021. Arkansas will not require people to take the shots.

The state will triage its first doses to hospitals based on numbers of COVID-19 patients and health care workers, State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said in a Monday interview. Hospitals that have more than 1,000 employees are at the top of that list. For every shipment of vaccine, an equal amount will be held back by the government to insure the second dose — which both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will require — will be available.

Once the first shipment, expected to be the Pfizer vaccine, arrives, handling and administering the vaccine will take a bit of know-how and special equipment.

The Pfizer vaccine, which contains genetic material to provoke an immune response, must be stored at -94 degrees F. (-70 C.). It will arrive packed in dry ice in special containers, and will be delivered only to hospitals and pharmacies outfitted with the super cold storage it requires. Extra dry ice — which is solid carbon dioxide — will be supplied to top off the container’s ice as it turns into a gas. (An interesting side note: Because dry ice turns into carbon dioxide and its air transport is regulated by the FAA, that agency is working with airlines on how they may safely deliver the vaccine, already being shipped in from Pfizer’s Belgian manufacturing plant.)

Also part of the shipment: syringes, needles, personal protective equipment, a vaccination card and perhaps, Dillaha said, the gloves and goggles that will be required to handle the dry ice and transfer the vaccine to facility storage.

The Pfizer vaccine will come in powder form, and Dillaha, while warning details on storage and allocation of doses are not set in stone, said she believes it can stored for 15 days in the special containers. Once thawed, she said, it’s possible it can be refrigerated up to five days before losing potency. Because it’s in powder form, the Pfizer vaccine will be have to be mixed with a saline solution before it can be administered. (The Moderna vaccine is a liquid that will come frozen at -20 degrees C., which is a more commonly used form of refrigeration.)

Each vial of the Pfizer vaccine will contain five doses, Dillaha said. Once the saline solution has been added to the vaccine, the vaccine must be administered within six hours. Providing the vaccine will take a bit of organization: Because five doses will be thawed at once, five people must be lined up and ready to be immunized.

During its clinical trials, it was first believed the Moderna vaccine — also containing genetic material — would once thawed be good for only seven days, but as clinical trials proceeded, more evidence suggested it may be stable for 30 days. “We don’t know if [the FDA] will approve it that way or not,” Dillaha said.

She also said that it’s unknown whether there will be age limitations on vaccine recipients.

Facilities wishing to be supplied vaccine apply to the federal government. Dillaha could not say how many have applied, but the applications are not specific as to brand, but for any and all vaccines.