Governor Hutchinson will hold his weekly briefing today. You’re welcome to suggest questions for him here. A few come to mind.

Is today the day you’ll finally say without qualification that Joe Biden is president-elect and will take office in January?

Do you still believe Arkansas’s mostly unenforced mandate and a return to business as usual, with some limits, held down the growth of COVID-19 in Arkansas?

Have meat processors been subjected to enough scrutiny for health practices?

Should high schools play basketball this winter?

Will you require people to take the vaccines? What are your priorities for distribution? Will elected officials be given preference?

Do you understand that the “thin blue line” flag you flew over the Governor’s Mansion has been adopted as a banner of white supremacists and other fringe elements; is a perversion of the flag code, and an insult to people victimized by bad police practices?