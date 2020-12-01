Barr States The Obvious: No Mass Voter Fraud That Would Swing Election Results https://t.co/yNU72YY0kd pic.twitter.com/ndzKVZLUAK — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) December 1, 2020

Won’t somebody in Arkansas tell Donald Trump he lost and get over it?

Trump won’t buy it, of course.

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth. “Nonetheless, we will continue our pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures, and continue toward the Constitution’s mandate and ensuring that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not. Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.” – Rudy Giuliani, Attorney for President Trump, and Jenna Ellis, Trump Campaign Senior Legal Adviser and Attorney for President Trump

However, there is this weird wrinkle since Barr won’t be around long after Jan. 20, but he hopes the continued probe of Russian influence will.

