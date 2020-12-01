The Windgate Foundation continues its significant giving to arts-centered institutions in Arkansas with a $10 million gift to Eureka Springs School of the Arts.

The gift is expected to produce $400,000 a year for operating expenses of the 22-year-old school of art and craft after a one-year waiting period. It will replace annual grants made by Windgate, which has also provided $400,000 as a bridge grant to the startup of the endowment.

From a release:

“This is an exceptional and transformative investment in ESSA by a long-time and committed partner,” said Kelly McDonough, Executive Director of the school. “With this support we can expect ESSA to mature into national prominence on par with blue-chip schools such as the Penland School of Crafts, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts.”

Windgate has funded buildings and land purchases by the school in the past.

“Many years ago, we were pleased to hear that several artists were determined to establish a school to teach the arts, one that would be located in Eureka Springs,” said Robyn Horn, Windgate Foundation Board Chair. “We are impressed with the tenacity of the ESSA’s founders, the professionalism and dedication of its staff and the wide range of opportunities the school has for students to come and learn how to make art. Our hope is to guarantee ESSA’s future, and to inspire others to join us in supporting an organization that has such a dynamic effect on artists. Our state is becoming one that supports the arts, realizing that its impact is economic as well as inspirational.” The endowment will allow the school to shift its stance to a longer-term perspective and focus future fundraising on scholarships and campus development. It will also assist the school in hiring and retaining permanent staff and building the programming through the recruitment of talented and magnetic instructors.

Doug Stowe, Mary Springer and Eleanor Lux founded the school and still teach there. It now has six teaching studios and housing for instructors and artists in residence. It attracts students and instructors nationwide. It provides instruction in, among others, woodworking, metalwork, painting and drawing, ceramics, jewelry and leatherworking.

Windgate’s assets were formed from the proceeds of the early acquisition of Walmart stock. It has given tens of millions to universities and others, with an emphasis on the arts. According to its most recent federal tax filing, for 2018, the foundation had nearly $600 million in net assets after gifts that year of some $125 million.