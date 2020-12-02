Cotton told Fox News that Tanden would rather send relief checks to undocumented immigrants than to American families. This comes after another 2024 Republican hopeful — Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri — attracted widespread scorn for suggesting that Janet Yellen, Biden’s nominee to head the Treasury Department, is simultaneously “corporatist” and driven by “Marxist” impulses.

Sargent says there are legitimate conservative lines of attack, but not “race to the bottom gutter Trumpism.”

He notes Cotton’s appearance on Fox News to say Tanden has no chance of being confirmed. He said, “This is a woman who wants Congress to hold up coronavirus relief to the American people so we can give checks to illegal immigrants.”

Comments Sargent: