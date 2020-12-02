The North Little Rock Police Department issued this statement on the death of one of their officers in the coronavirus pandemic.

It is with saddened hearts that the North Little Rock Police Department announces the passing of Sgt. J.L. “Buck” Dancy, 62. Sgt. Dancy is the first Police Officer to die in the Line of Duty in the State of Arkansas after contracting and battling Covid-19 for the past several weeks.

Having grown up with the dream of being a North Little Rock Police Officer, Sgt. Dancy was hired by the NLRPD on June 24, 1985. He was able to work in many facets of the law enforcement profession during his career that spanned more than three decades. Although Sgt. Dancy worked in numerous areas of the NLRPD over those years, he found his true calling as a Detective in the Crimes against Persons Unit of

the Investigations Division and, ultimately, as the Supervisor of that unit on two different occasions. The Chief of Police, Tracy Roulston, simply said, “Sgt. Dancy was The Rock of that unit. He helped young Detectives become seasoned professionals. However, I think his best attribute was his ability to lean on his faith and help the families of victims of violent crimes. He has affected so many people. We are all

still in shock.”

Detective Ashley Noel gave a beautiful tribute to Sgt. Dancy with these words, “He would tease me every chance he got and I would give it right back to him. He would also offer hugs and he told me regularly how much he loved me. I always told him I loved him more. He was one of the first people to hold my daughter. She would give him a look of confusion whenever he told her he used to hold her as a baby. Of course, she couldn’t remember. He was the first Sergeant I met on my first night

of riding with an FTO. I remember going into the Levy substation, feeling like I was going to faint from being so nervous. He sat in front of me and said “I know you’re scared, but don’t be. We got you. You can call me Buck.” Since that night, I’ve always known that I could depend on him as a supervisor and as friend. I will miss him fiercely…”

Chief Roulston added, “I’ve worked with “Buck” my entire career. He was a great friend that you could always depend on. One of things that stands out to me the most was his ability to be a ‘father-figure’ to the younger Officers. Sgt. Dancy always made it known that anyone could go to him and talk about anything. He shaped so many careers as a dependable mentor. He had a good sense of humor and was always willing to help. He would try his best to make you laugh when he thought you needed it the most. Today, the NLRPD lost a great man who truly exemplified the meaning of being a servant, not only to our community but mostly to his family and his God.”