A correspondent in the Ozarks provides this social media material.

Ballinger is a COVID skeptic, recently touting a discredited article by an economist playing down the death rate. The article, retracted by Johns Hopkins after publications, has been getting wide circulation in the hoax megaphone of the right-wingers.

Here’s Johns Hopkins explanation for why it retracted the article. “Dangerous inaccuracies,” for one thing.