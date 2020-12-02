Jacob Kade Holliday, the former Republican county clerk in Craighead County, can now add a federal indictment to the state charges and civil complaints he faces for stealing $1.4 million in county money for personal use.

Holliday, 32, has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury, the U.S. attorney’s office announced for the $1.4 million theft

Advertisement

According to the indictment, from January 29, 2020, to June 24, 2020, Holliday transferred money from the Craighead County Clerk’s banking account to his own personal and business accounts. He then allegedly obtained cashier’s checks in approximately the same amounts and further converted them to his own use.

He faces 11 counts of wire fraud for the transactions. He’ll appear for plea and arraignment Dec. 17.

Holliday’s attorneys have said he’s cooperating in state criminal and civil investigations and has entered an agreement on money owed the county, though his ability to repay it is virtually nil. He also faces a state charge on theft from another organization and faces claims from creditors. Much of his money apparently went into a restaurant business that has cratered as a result of Holliday’s actions.

Advertisement

During his brief ride as an up-and-coming Republican political star, he made headlines for charitable contributions to Arkansas State University for music programs. He’s a trombonist.

He resigned from office after the scheme was discovered. He has been free on bond on state charges.