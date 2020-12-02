The monthly state revenue report continues to underscore Governor Hutchinson’s contention that he made the right decision in encouraging as much business as usual during the pandemic, whatever the cost in sickness and death has been.

The state’s revenue report for November shows tax income was 3.6 percent above the same month last year (pre-pandemic) and $31.5 million, or 6.3 percent, above the state revenue forecast on which (pandemic-starved) budgets were based.

The bottom line for the first five months of the fiscal year: Gross revenues are up more than 11 percent both against last year and the flat revenue forecast.

More important is the net figure, the amount remaining after mandatory income set-asides: That figure was $274.8 million above the same five months last year and $283 million above the forecast. That means the state has a surplus after five months of better than a quarter-of-a-billion-dollars and this doesn’t count a rainy day fund and other budget hidey holes.

Note: Some of the revenue increase is tied to the move of the income tax payment deadline in 2020 from April to July in the current fiscal year. But another major source of money, the sales and use tax, was up $100 million for the period.

Will that extra money be unleashed for schools, prisons, public safety, health care, the needs of the unemployed and evicted, pandemic response? Or will it go to another income tax cut for the wealthy? Answers coming in the January legislative session.

Perhaps some of that money could be directed to the unemployment insurance trust fund, the beneficiary of more than $100 million in federal virus relief aid so as to avoid a small tax increase that primarily would have hit the biggest businesses in the state.