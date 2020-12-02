Pulaski County Election Commissioner Josh Price says as many as 385 absentee ballots remain to be counted in the four runoff elections in Pulaski County.

He said most are from North Little Rock. They are not enough to change the outcome of Terry Hartwick’s defeat of Tracy Steele in the race for mayor by more than 700 votes. I don’t know how many might apply to a city council ward race won by Ron Harris over John Parker by 329 votes.

I also don’t know how many might figure in lightly voted Little Rock School Board races. Evelyn Callaway beat Tommy Branch by 199 votes in a race with about 590 votes cast. Vicki Hatter beat Fransha Anderson by 89 votes in a race with about 450 total votes.

The absentee ballots were canvassed Tuesday. Price said 280 had no photo ID but voters signed the optional verification and will be counted. Another 80 lacked both ID and signature but these voters may “cure” their ballots if they present an ID to the county clerk by noon Monday.

The commission also approved 25 ballots that had been disqualified by in the signature comparison process. So altogether as many as 385 votes could be added. 305 are to be added this week with any cured votes added next week, Price said