The steering committee controlled by Governor Hutchinson that makes recommendations on spending $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid this afternoon will hear a proposal to give some money back.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston is on the agenda to return $50 million that had been put into the unemployment insurance trust fund. The committee had directed $165 million to that fund — and thus took it off the table for other uses — so that the balance would be high enough to prevent a $10 million tax increase (about $10 per employee) for state businesses.

Democratic legislators objected to taking that money out of circulation when personal needs were so great, whether in schools, individual needs, or health care. Legislators also objected to a hurry-up request to approve an appropriation of the money.

There are indeed other needs. The next item on the agenda of the committee this afternoon after Preston is a request by Department of Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie to provide $50 million to “enhance hospital and nursing facilities capacity due to COVID-19 surge.”

I’ve asked the Commerce Department if the return of the $50 million jeopardizes the tax break given businesses by use of $165 million in CARES money.