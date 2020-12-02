The weekly White House COVID-19 report for Arkansas says the risk to Americans is at “an historic high” and that persons 65 and over or with serious health conditions need to be particularly careful: You “should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked due to the immediate risk to your health; you should have groceries and medications delivered.”

It also says if you are under 40 “you need to assume you became infected during the Thanksgiving period if you gathered outside your immediate household.”

The report comes with an interesting warning: “If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly to “make clear” such recommendations as the one above for seniors. I do not anticipate anyone at the Arkansas Department of Health, however, directly alerting the public to any concerns they may have that would not be covered by state policy.

The summary, issued Nov. 29, said Arkansas is in the red zone for cases; the state, which ranks 33rd in population, has the 24th highest rate in the country. The test positivity rate between 8% and 10% puts it in the orange zone. Pulaski, Washington and Benton counties account for more than a quarter of all active cases in the state (26%) and nearly half the counties in the state (47%) have levels of community transmission in the red zone. Between Nov. 16 and 22, almost a third (29%) of the state’s nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case. 59% had at least one new staff case, and 12% had at least one death.

The report said cases may be reaching a plateau in Arkansas, but virus spread is broad. It recommends limiting indoor capacity at restaurants, now at 66%, to under 25% until the state’s caseload and positivity rate enters the yellow zone, and “pausing extracurricular school activities.” Governor Hutchinson has ignored these recommendations, saying they are based on general knowledge, rather than what is happening in Arkansas.