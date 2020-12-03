I wouldn’t take this to the bank, but here’s an interesting way to estimate how long you might have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s from the New York Times.

My own assessment includes being 70, fat and with a heart condition, but a job that isn’t risky (particularly since I’ve been in my basement for nine months.) I wonder if odds are improved by the estimates that significant numbers won’t take the shots. The estimate doesn’t help on the time it will take to work through the 300 million in the U.S. Well into 2021 most likely.

The article details the immense logistical challenges.

Of course I’ll take the shots. Whenever.