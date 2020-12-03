A couple of items worth noting this morning:

One was a call to stronger action in an op-ed column in today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by Dr. Gary Wheeler, who recently retired as chief medical officer for the Arkansas Department of Health.

Advertisement

He writes:

Today it has been suggested that to win the war against covid, which has already claimed more than a quarter of a million lives, we keep our distance, avoid crowds and wear masks, the most trivial of sacrifices, and we have not. We haven’t even though there is help on the way with vaccine programs coming within months so that the period of sacrifice is short. We have allowed the threads of our American fabric to unravel as a sense of common purpose has devolved into rank selfishness.

The money quote for me:

Advertisement

Why are Arkansans and Americans failing to control this pandemic? I would argue that our leaders have failed to ask us to “sacrifice” and support our soldiers on the front lines of emergency rooms, intensive care units and clinics. These public servants are being subjected to enormous pressure and grief, and are breaking under the ever-growing strain of sick, isolated and dying patients. They and their patients are being traded away to keep our economy intact.

He names no names. But I can think of a few. Just yesterday the Hutchinson administration was fighting to preserve nearly a quarter-of-a-billion dollars in federal coronavirus aid money (rather than devote it to schools, health workers and the struggling unemployed) to stave off a small unemployment insurance tax increase that would be meaningful mostly to the richest employers in the state.

Wheeler has suggestions. They go beyond talk.

Advertisement

Our federal and state leaders must step up and unite us using their legislative and bully pulpit authority to lead us in “sacrifices” to bring this pandemic under control. That includes requiring and convincing the public to stop our gatherings by closing bars, restaurants and other non-essential businesses. Our federal congressional delegation needs to immediately provide a relief package to support them. Ironically, just a few weeks of sacrifice, following guidelines and pausing our economy can drop our case numbers and the burden on our health system in half. Without intervention, the predicted tragedy will likely be widespread, bring our wounded health system to its knees, and may risk civil instability.

The alternative is an escalation of the immense suffering already underway. For example:

KTHV reports on the death of Maggie Chandler, wife of Don Chandler, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Conway. The article said many members of their family have had COVID-19, including their daughter, currently being treated in ICU. The article notes:

In May, the church resumed to in-person services after going all virtual during the early months of the pandemic.