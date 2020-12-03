The Arkansas Supreme Court today upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging constitutional amendments proposed by the legislature — Issue 2 lifting lifetime term limits, which voters approved, and Issue 3 on limiting petition drives, which voters defeated.

The appeal of a circuit court decision asked for a ruling post-election in favor of a precedent to apply uniform standards for popular initiatives and those referred by the legislature.

The legislative proposals have insufficient ballot titles, the suit argued. But the Supreme Court had already refused in a similar case to apply a uniform standard. For one thing, publication of legislative proposals is required multiple times in newspapers in every county. The lawsuit contended the decline in newspaper readership required a new standard. It said the court should set a standard to prevent amendments that misinform voters.

Circuit Judge Mary McGowan had dismissed the lawsuit. That decision was upheld today because the court found that the issue was moot, the amendments having been decided already by voters.

The opinion noted an exception to mootness is a question of substantial public interest that might prevent future litigation. It said this exception was not applicable.

Because the issues here are nearly identical to those we already rejected in Steele, where we reaffirmed that our manifest-fraud standard applies to legislatively referred amendments, this appeal does not raise considerations of substantial public interest. Here, for the reasons discussed above, there is no practical legal effect remaining if we were to address the merits; therefore, we are not convinced that this matter meets an exception to the mootness doctrine, and we dismiss the appeal.

Justice Karen Baker wrote the opinion. The court was unanimous in rejecting the appeal, but Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Rhonda Wood dissented from using mootness as a reason. They would have simply upheld the lower court’s dismissal. Justices Jo Hart and Shawn Womack concurred with the majority, but would have dismissed the case for a different reason, lack of subject matter jurisdiction at the circuit court level.