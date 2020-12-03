The Arkansas Supreme Court today agreed with the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock Airport Commission that three facilities at the Clinton National Airport should be exempt from taxation if they are not being leased.

County Assessor Janet Troutman Ward had said taxes should be assessed on the facilities and a circuit court had affirmed that ruling.

The ruling explains:

This dispute involves the taxation of three Airport-owned properties: the Hawker Facility, the Carrier Facility, and the Southwest Facility. The Hawker Facility, located within the secure airfield, comprises an office building and five hangars. During the 2014 and 2015 tax years, the entire Hawker Facility was unleased. In the 2016 and 2017 tax years, portions of the property were leased. The Carrier Facility and the Southwest Facility sit adjacent to the Airport’s secure airfield. Intermittently, the Airport leased the Carrier Facility and the Southwest Facility to private entities, but, during the tax periods at issue, they were wholly unleased.

Taxation is the rule, not the exception, the court said as a general matter. But the question, in this case, was whether the property can be taxed when it isn’t leased.

We hold that it can, and we reverse because the unrefuted evidence showed that the Airport utilized the properties in a manner that served an exclusive public purpose during the unleased periods.

Some $400,000 in taxes were at issue. County Judge Barry Hyde, sitting as the county court, had upheld a tax exemption but Circuit Judge Alice Gray ruled in favor of the assessor, whose attorneys argued that the city hadn’t proved the facilities were used exclusively for public purposes during the times in question. Portions of the former Hawker facility have now been leased.