A couple of items of interest were released today by Arkansas Legislative Audit.

One is an analysis of the value of the state’s various corporate welfare programs. The audit staff concluded some $700 million in incentives passed out over 10 years through 2019 were generally beneficial. I would note a caveat:

Also today: The annual report on prosecutions resulting from cases referred by the Audit Committee. In many cases, charges were not filed for lack of evidence or because they were deemed administrative issues at the agencies from which complaints arose (mileage reimbursement is a frequent topic). This report runs down every referral in 2019.