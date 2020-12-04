A new one-day record eclipsing yesterday’s 2,789 and 31 more deaths.

And look at the big numbers in the top five counties.

The governor’s statement:

“Yesterday saw another record day of new cases. We also lost 31 Arkansans yesterday to COVID-19. We are at a critical point in combating this virus as we continue to see record numbers of new cases each day. This battle will not be won by the actions of a few; it will take each Arkansan doing our part to win this fight.”

At some point in combat, words aren’t enough. Action is required.

Yet the governor refuses to discuss what others who’ve successfully stopped virus growth have done: Close indoor dining and bars. He continues to have mass dinners in his home where, of course, masks are removed to eat and drink and palaver.

He continues, tiresomely, to insist there’s no “data” on transmission in restaurants and gyms and the like. But we don’t have the contact tracing system geared to produce this data, being more focused on human contacts and finding other exposed and infected people to limit future cases. We are not looking systematically at where cases began.

It defies common sense to believe our galloping outbreak comes solely from private gatherings in homes. Where did THOSE people catch it? (Well, some churches, we know for sure.) Even one legislator said he was sure he picked it up stopping at a cafe for lunch on a drive home. Of course. Small enclosed spaces. Poor ventilation. No one wearing a mask while eating and drinking. The droplets spray.

Arkansas is just slow on the uptake. A University of Arkansas professor tweeted today that it appears the university is the only SEC member that will have in-person indoor winter graduation with graduates walking on stage. Yes, there are rules, but only us? Well, OK, LSU is doing a ceremony in-person, but outdoors and no walk by graduates.

And still, high school sports continue. Is this really a good idea?

12 Arkansas schools districts that @ACHI_Net has identified as having high rates of #COVID19 spread among district residents have football games tonight, six of them against each other. If you’re going to a game tonight, be smart: Maintain distance from others and #MaskUp. pic.twitter.com/J3Z6gYFO6Q — Dr. Joe Thompson (@JoeThompsonMD) December 4, 2020

The governor was asked yesterday at his briefing about the op-ed by Dr. Gary Wheeler, recently retired as medical director for the Arkansas Health Department, that said political leaders should make the people who are ignoring guidelines understand the seriousness by closing indoor restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses. It has worked elsewhere. Something is necessary to turn around the vast number of Arkansans who spurn health advice.

The governor said he hadn’t read the article and as to closing businesses, he snorted: “I’ve answered that question.”

Yes, yes he has. Over and over. Wrong every time.

PS: Want some data, guv?. Check this article in Nature about a peer-reviewed mobility study (use of cell data) that shows how coronavirus outbreaks can be tracked to restaurants and gyms.