President @realDonaldTrump awards Lou Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom pic.twitter.com/8o1lBurhCk — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

Filling a small hole in local newspaper coverage of former Razorback football coach Lou Holtz receiving the medal of freedom from Donald Trump:

In his remarks, Holtz called Trump “the best president of my lifetime.” As Deadspin noted, it joined a long list of ridiculous things Holtz has said.

For the record:

Holtz, who was fired by UA Athletic Director Frank Broyles in 1983 for, among others, repeatedly threatening to resign (his endorsement of Republican U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms while coach probably would have been less controversial in Arkansas today), is 83 years old, born Jan. 6, 1937. The presidents of Holtz’s lifetime:

FDR, Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, LBJ, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama. Not entirely star-studded but in a horse race they are all Secretariat by comparison. Nixon could match Trump in corruption, but he had redeeming qualities.

How would Holtz rate the governors in Arkansas during his 1977-1983 tenure? They were David Pryor, Bill Clinton and Frank White. My guess: