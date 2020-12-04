Members of the U.S. House and Senate have introduced a resolution to begin the process to amend the U.S. Constitution and finish the job started by the 13th amendment that abolished chattel slavery.

As AP reports, the proposal would expressly prohibit involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. The original amendment has permitted exploitation of labor by convicted felons for more than 155 years.

This is the start of a long process.

Two related facts: No members of Congress from Arkansas have signed on as sponsors. No Republicans from any state have signed on. Given U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s recent remarks on the topic of slavery, I’m guessing he’ll be ranting soon.