40/29 reports on an Interstate 40 chase near Ozark that was ended by a state trooper crashing into a wrong-way driver. Neither driver was hurt.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. today. Highway police had begun following a vehicle between the exits to Mulberry and Ozark. The vehicle turned around and began heading west in eastbound lanes. The state trooper then hit the vehicle head-on to end the pursuit.