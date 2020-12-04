The U.S. House has voted 225-160 to decriminalize marijuana.

No Republican voted for the legislation, which means the measure had no supporters from Arkansas.

The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act would remove marijuana from the federal controlled substances act, which would open the door to states to establish their own cannabis laws without the worry of federal interference.

The Senate is problematic and the measure is unlikely to be passed in this session of Congress. Said a news release from NORML:

By going on the record with this vote, House members have set the stage for a much-needed legislative showdown in 2021 when we will have the Biden administration in office — one that has publicly expressed an appetite for advancing the restorative justice remedies outlined in the MORE Act. We are primed and ready for this legislative debate and we expect, ultimately, to win it.15 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational cannabis, while 34 states and two territories allow medical marijuana.

In a backgrounder on the vote, NBC notes that 15 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational cannabis, while 34 states, including Arkansas, and two territories allow medical marijuana.

Gee, Adam Schiff is no French Hill, who just yesterday was yammering about the evil weed on Twitter.

I just voted to end federal criminalization of marijuana, and allow expungement of many convictions. For too long, prosecution of minor marijuana offenses led to disproportionate incarceration of Black and brown communities. Decriminalization makes our justice system more fair. https://t.co/MPapbN1Tr8 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 4, 2020

Or Ted Lieu.

Spending even a dime of taxpayer’s money to investigate, prosecute and jail people for consuming a product that is less dangerous than alcohol is stupid and a waste of federal dollars. Pleased to have coauthored the #MOREAct in the Judiciary Committee and pleased it passed today. https://t.co/jd0Z6a76pt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 4, 2020

And I’d be willing to bet a vote in Arkansas would favor legal marijuana in all four House districts.

