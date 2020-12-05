Controversy grows over the Pulaski County Election Commission with a new complaint to a state commission about actions of the Republican majority on the commission.

Last week, the Republican Party representative on the state Board of Election Commissioners, Bilenda Harris-Ritter, got the board to begin an investigation of procedures in the county, including the error that led to the counting of 327 provisional absentee ballots disqualified for mostly technical shortcomings.

Though the complaint cites both commissioners and staff, Harris-Ritter is likely working in support of the majority Republican commissioners, Chair Evelyn Gomez and Kristi Stahr, who have frequently criticized the commission staff, under the control of the Democratic county judge, and also the work of the Democratic county clerk’s office. Gomez was named in a police complaint for shoving one staff member. She tried on occasion to order election commission staff to implement her instructions without a vote of the commission. She has ordered Bryan Poe, the staff director, to stop talking when he attempted to explain procedures. Stahr and Gomez have objected to the number of Democrats who work as poll workers and Stahr has objected to the presence of one worker who participated in a lawsuit over the voter ID law endorsed by Republicans. Republicans support the law and control election oversight in Arkansas. Stahr’s actions indicate others don’t have a First Amendment right to speak or at least work in elections if they do. The Harris-Ritter complaint includes allegations of questions about ballot security and timely and accurate reporting of results.

Now a grassroots, non-partisan group, For AR People, has filed a complaint about Election Commission actions. The group has worked to increase voter participation, including by helping voters learned about and correct their failure to include a photo ID or to sign an alternate oath with their absentee ballots. Their activities have rankled the Republican commissioners, most likely because absentee voting trended heavily Democratic and the commissioners viewed the activity as effectively, if not actually, partisan. For AR People tried to help all who had provisional ballots.

The seven-part complaint blames the commission for an “unnecessarily ugly and miserable process.” A key complaint is that commissioners disqualified votes that should have been counted.

Some Pulaski voters who sent ballots in from home had to overcome outrageous obstacles to get their ballots counted. Still, some voters who did everything right found themselves disenfranchised. When canvassing ballots, commissioners should focus on finding any fraud in the election process. Instead, Pulaski commissioners scrutinized and then disqualified ballots for clerical errors, even when it was clear the voters were genuine and simply made minor mistakes filling out their paperwork. “Years ago we used to have literacy tests for people to vote. This felt similar,” said Camille Bennett, an attorney and the director of election protection with For AR People. “It certainly adversely affected those who were older and those who had less experience filling out legal documents.” We fear Pulaski commissioners’ unnecessary disqualification of ballots will discourage people from voting in the future. We hope the state Board will shore up faith in the process by addressing Pulaski commissioners’ failings and making sure they’re better trained to handle their important role in the future.

The complaint targets partisanship by Republican commissioners. The third commissioner, Joshua Price, is a Democratic appointee. The complaint:

Pulaski County Election Commission Chair Evelyn Gomez campaigned for candidate Carlton Wing in violation of Arkansas law.

Republican commissioners repeatedly sought legal advice during public meetings from fellow Republicans Rep. Doug House and RPA Chairman Doyle Webb while ignoring the county attorney there to serve them in a nonpartisan way.

Commissioners disqualified a key poll worker and the deputy director of elections without giving them an opportunity to respond to allegations against them.

Chair Gomez drew all the names for ballot positions. Because the majority (if not all) draws resulted in Republican candidates’ names being first on the ballot, this gave the appearance of partisanship.

Commissioners failed to appropriately document the reasons they rejected ballots.

Chair Gomez handpicked specific people for certain election-related tasks, even though they weren’t necessarily trained or experienced.

Commissioners waited until the night of Nov. 3 to begin canvassing ballots, even though Gov. Hutchinson issued a special order giving two weeks before Election Day to get a jump start on what promised to be a time-consuming process. Because of this decision, commissioners worked for nearly two weeks past Election Day to tally final counts.

Meetings were unnecessarily long, one of them even lasting through the night despite there being no immediate deadline looming. Their schedule left staff exhausted and created an obstacle to public participation.

The chair’s unrelenting rudeness toward election staff and voters created an adversarial atmosphere. This can only lead to mistrust and disdain for local government.

The state Board that will investigate and act on the two complaints is controlled by the Republican Party.

I’ve asked Gomez and Stahr for comments. But in that one of Gomez’s first actions as commissioner was to cancel the $10/mo. subscription to the Arkansas Times and Stahr posted this on Twitter not long ago …