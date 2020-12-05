The newly elected Little Rock School Board is meeting this morning, the first meeting of an elected board since the state took over the district in January 2015.
You can watch the “retreat,” which began at 9 a.m. and runs through 12:30 p.m., on the district’s Facebook page.
The members are:
Greg Adams
Evelyn Hemphill Callaway
Vicki Hatter
Norma Johnson
Michael Mason
Sandrekkia Morning
Ali Noland
Leigh Ann Wilson
Jeff Wood
I have high hopes for this group, including a robust demonstration that it and voters will control the district, and not the state, which has been a failure and often punitive force. The state Board of Education has placed limits on this board. I remain hopeful that a pending lawsuit will abolish that constitutionally dubious set of “guardrails.”