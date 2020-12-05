The newly elected Little Rock School Board is meeting this morning, the first meeting of an elected board since the state took over the district in January 2015.

Advertisement

You can watch the “retreat,” which began at 9 a.m. and runs through 12:30 p.m., on the district’s Facebook page.

The members are:

Advertisement

Greg Adams

Evelyn Hemphill Callaway

Advertisement

Vicki Hatter

Norma Johnson

Michael Mason

Sandrekkia Morning

Advertisement

Ali Noland

Leigh Ann Wilson

Jeff Wood

I have high hopes for this group, including a robust demonstration that it and voters will control the district, and not the state, which has been a failure and often punitive force. The state Board of Education has placed limits on this board. I remain hopeful that a pending lawsuit will abolish that constitutionally dubious set of “guardrails.”